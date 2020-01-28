Heim Barbecue To Open Its First Location In Dallas

A famed Fort Worth barbecue spot is heading east.

Heim Barbecue recently announced they will be opening their first location in Dallas, specifically West Dallas across from Love Field.

We’re headed East! Excited to announce we’re opening a location in Dallas across from Love field! Thankful for our awesome customers who have supported us these past 5 years. Can’t wait to bring some great Fort Worth BBQ to the Big D!!! pic.twitter.com/VuKh3rzKLp — Heim Barbecue (@HeimBBQ) January 27, 2020

Heim Barbecue started operating out of a trailer in February, 2015, and have since become one of the most respected barbecue joints in the country.

Video of ShapingDFW: Heim BBQ

From out of a trailer, their Dallas location will be Heim Barbecue’s third spot. They are currently located at 1109 W Magnolia Avenue, and 5333 White Settlement Road. The Magnolia location is open seven days a week, while the one on White Settlement is closed on Mondays.

Via WFAA