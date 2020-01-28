Heim Barbecue To Open Its First Location In Dallas

January 28, 2020
A famed Fort Worth barbecue spot is heading east.

Heim Barbecue recently announced they will be opening their first location in Dallas, specifically West Dallas across from Love Field.

Heim Barbecue started operating out of a trailer in February, 2015, and have since become one of the most respected barbecue joints in the country.  

From out of a trailer, their Dallas location will be Heim Barbecue’s third spot.  They are currently located at 1109 W Magnolia Avenue, and 5333 White Settlement Road. The Magnolia location is open seven days a week, while the one on White Settlement is closed on Mondays.  

