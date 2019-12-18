The Year Of Keanu Continues With Our First Look At “Bill & Ted Face The Music”

It appears the summer of Keanu Reeves has extended into winter, and will keep right on through 2020.

We just received our first look at Reeves’ new movie, where he teams once again with Alex Winter as the iconic duo Bill and Ted, in the pair’s third installment in their franchise Bill & Ted Face The Music.

First pics from Bill and Ted Face the Music! pic.twitter.com/y1TCXbWU1o — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) December 17, 2019

This new film sees Bill and Ted out on a new adventure, searching for the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe. They both get a little help along the way from their respective daughters, too!

Bill & Ted Face The Music is set to be released into theaters August 21, 2020.

Via Deadline