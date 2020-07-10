Dallas ISD Superintendent "Seriously Doubts" High School Football Will Be Played In The Fall

July 10, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Football Field, Stadium, Empty, Stands, High School

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Features
Local
Local News
Local Sports
Shows
Your Morning Links

Dallas ISD superintendent is not confident there will be a high school football season in the fall. 

Speaking with MSNBC, Michael Hinojosa said he has "serious reservations" about his 23 schools that have football programs playing games this fall, as cases of the Coronavirus continue to rise in Texas.  Asked whether or not a season in 2020 will happen, Hinojosa said, "I seriously doubt it.  That’s a true contact sport, I don’t see how we can pull that off.  There’s been some discussion of moving it to the spring, but we’ll have to wait and see. I seriously doubt that we can pull that off."

The University Interscholastic League, which governs high school sports in Texas, has assured that "at this time," football is still set to be played in the fall.  They said in a statement to NBC News, "At this time, UIL plans to begin fall competition seasons as scheduled on the UIL calendar.  As the circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic are ever-changing, we do not have a specific timetable to release further information. UIL continues to monitor the situation and any updates will be dependent upon guidance from local and state authorities and released when more information is available."

Dallas ISD currently has 153,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students, and is the 14th largest school system in America and the second biggest in Texas, following only Houston.

Via NBC News

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
sports
Texas
Football
high school football
Friday Night Lights
COVIF-19
Coronavirus
Dallas ISD
Michael Hinojosa