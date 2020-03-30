High School Senior Throws Prom At Home With Family After School Cancels Dance Due To Coronavirus

Like many high school seniors across the country, Amelia Schantz was disappointed upon learning her school's prom was canceled. She told Yahoo! Lifestyle, "I expected it to be canceled and it was definitely for the best. But when they announced it, you couldn’t help but be a little sad."

Rather than stay upset, however, Schantz decided to make the best out of a bad situation, and hosted her very own prom at home with her family. Schantz described how the prom came about saying, "I walked downstairs and told my family I had an announcement. They were all very excited and supportive of having prom at home."

Of course, her entire family got into it. Schantz said, "My mom pulled out the Christmas lights and made a dance floor. My dad called our local florist and got corsages for us and a boutonniere for himself. I made a photo wall with my school colors, almost everything a normal prom would have had."

Though Schantz and her family had a blast, she obviously is still upset her real senior prom was canceled. "It was another missed opportunity to make memories with all the people I had spent my high school career with,” she admitted. “We didn’t know we had already danced together for the last time at our Winter Ball a few months ago."

But, she also inspired her friends to do their own proms at home. "When I told my best friend, we decided to do it on the same night. Other people I told did similar things or at least put on the dress they were going to wear and had a nice dinner."

