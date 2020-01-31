Grand Prairie High School Sweethearts Reunited After 31 Years Planning Summer Wedding

Karen Knight and Chris Hall were high school sweethearts, both attending Grand Prairie High School in the late ‘80s.

"He was my very first boyfriend ever," Knight said.

When Hall was a senior, he took the then sophomore Knight to prom, though before he graduated, they felt it best to split up. Knight wanted her independence, and they drifted apart.

Hall went on to enlist, and now 27 years later is a captain in the U.S. Navy. Based in Hawaii, he decided to add Knight on Facebook. A few weeks after that, Knight happened upon an old picture of Hall and her mother, which inspired her to reach out to him and send him a message. She said, “Something just moved me and I sent him a Facebook message.”

Hall tried to play it cool after that. "I remember my response back to her," Hall said. "I was trying to be a little flirty, but not overly flirty.”

It had been 31 years since they last really spoke to each other, which involved a lot of text messages and Facetime calls, ultimately culminating in Knight’s first trip to Hawaii. On her latest trip there, this past New Year’s Eve, Hall proposed.

Over three decades of not speaking, these former high school sweethearts rekindled their lost love!

The couple plans to wed this summer.

Via WFAA