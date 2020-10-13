Hiker captures frightening video of cougar stalking him on trail

October 13, 2020
Kyle Burgess was out for a hike on a trail in Slate Canyon near Provo, Utah when he encountered every hiker's worst nightmare.

While hiking, Burgress came face-to-face with a gigantic cougar in the middle of his path.  Burgess stopped and began backing away, but the cougar started following him!  The animal stalked Burgess for about six minuted, and he recorded the entire encounter on video!

Warning! The video does have some NSFW language, as you can probably imagine when encountering a cougar out in the wild.

sorry, not sorry for the language. I thought I was done for! Slate Canyon 10-10-20 around 17:00 **All news contact carlin@tmx.news** for licensing

A post shared by kyle Burgess (@kunkyle) on

Finally after six minuted, the cougar let Burgess be, and he later explained why the cougar started following him.

Burgess wrote, "Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me. She follows me for over six minutes acting very aggressive while I walk backwards up the trail."

Via NY Post

