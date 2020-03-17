Hilary Duff Slams "Millennial A–Holes" For Ignoring Coronavirus Warnings And "Killing Old People"
Hilary Duff has a warning for all millennials who still want to head out for the night on the town despite all the warnings about Coronavirus.
Stop.
The 32-year-old posted to her Instagram story saying, "To all you young millennial a - - holes that keep going out partying: go home, stop killing old people, please."
Duff also pleaded for television shows to binge, saying, "Guys, what shows to watch right now? We finished Love Is Blind. It was amazing.”
Via NY Post