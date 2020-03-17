Hilary Duff Slams "Millennial A–Holes" For Ignoring Coronavirus Warnings And "Killing Old People"

Hilary Duff has a warning for all millennials who still want to head out for the night on the town despite all the warnings about Coronavirus.

Stop.

The 32-year-old posted to her Instagram story saying, "To all you young millennial a - - holes that keep going out partying: go home, stop killing old people, please."

Hilary Duff urges people to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak:



“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: go home! Stop killing old people please." pic.twitter.com/Ia0IWuMTqO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2020

Duff also pleaded for television shows to binge, saying, "Guys, what shows to watch right now? We finished Love Is Blind. It was amazing.”

Via NY Post