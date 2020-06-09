Hollywood Will Animate Sex Scenes With CGI Due To Ongoing Pandemic

Sex scenes in Hollywood will have a very different look going forward thanks to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to curb further spread of the virus, producers have instituted a policy where any "close contact moments," aka sex scenes, will have to be rewritten, abandoned altogether, or done with CGI. Yes, Hollywood is prepared going forward, to complete all intimacy scenes using computer animation.

Hollywood will tackle sex scenes by 'using CGI' to avoid COVID-19 transmission https://t.co/o9d8jzRL1Z — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 8, 2020

Personal Protective Equipment will also be required on sets, and TV shows that normally taped in front of live audiences won't be able to do so. For now at least.

Via Daily Mail