Home Depot destroyed during Dallas tornado set to reopen one year later

October 8, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Home Depot, Dallas, Tornado, Damage, Rubble

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It was almost exactly one year ago when a tornado ravaged through the city of Dallas, destroying nearly everything in its path.

Notably hit was the Home Depot, located near Forest Ln. off 75.

Well almost one year later, that Home Depot is FINALLY reopening.  

Starting today at 4 p.m., Home Depot will be holding a "soft opening."  Assistant manager Jordan Jasper said, "It’s going to be back to business as usual."  

Via NBC DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Home Depot
Tornado
Weather
Reopening
Soft Opening