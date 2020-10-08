Home Depot destroyed during Dallas tornado set to reopen one year later

It was almost exactly one year ago when a tornado ravaged through the city of Dallas, destroying nearly everything in its path.

Notably hit was the Home Depot, located near Forest Ln. off 75.

Video of Home Depot employees sent home minutes before tornado hits store

Well almost one year later, that Home Depot is FINALLY reopening.

Starting today at 4 p.m., Home Depot will be holding a "soft opening." Assistant manager Jordan Jasper said, "It’s going to be back to business as usual."

Via NBC DFW