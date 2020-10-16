Hormel giving away first of its kind face mask that smells like sizzling bacon

Hormel wants to make wearing a face mask a more enjoyable experience.

The company behind Black Label Bacon will be giving away a face mask that smells like sizzling bacon. This two-ply multifiber cloth face mask is the first of its kind, and has been designed to keep the smell of bacon wrapped around your mouth and nose. And it could be all YOURS!

Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager at Hormel Black Label Bacon, said in a statement, "We're continually focused on innovation—from new products to marketing and distribution—all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label Bacon. In 2020, that means connecting everyone's favorite bacon scent to the year's 'it' accessory, and in doing so, bring BLACK LABEL Bacon closer to our fans."

You can sign up to win the bacon mask October 28 at BreathableBacon.com. Winners will be announced on November 4.

Via Newsweek