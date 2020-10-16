Hormel giving away first of its kind face mask that smells like sizzling bacon

Bacon, Plate, Greasy

(Photo by Getty Images)

Hormel wants to make wearing a face mask a more enjoyable experience.

The company behind Black Label Bacon will be giving away a face mask that smells like sizzling bacon.  This two-ply multifiber cloth face mask is the first of its kind, and has been designed to keep the smell of bacon wrapped around your mouth and nose.  And it could be all YOURS!

Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through October 28, fans can visit www.BreathableBacon.com and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon, so they can look and smell great wherever they are. #BreathableBacon

Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager at Hormel Black Label Bacon, said in a statement, "We're continually focused on innovation—from new products to marketing and distribution—all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label Bacon.  In 2020, that means connecting everyone's favorite bacon scent to the year's 'it' accessory, and in doing so, bring BLACK LABEL Bacon closer to our fans."

You can sign up to win the bacon mask October 28 at BreathableBacon.com.  Winners will be announced on November 4.

Via Newsweek

