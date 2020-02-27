Hospital Employee Arrested After He's Caught Sucking An Elderly Patient's Toes

Florida man Frantz Beldorin used to work as a "sitter" at the Gulf Coast Hospital in Ft. Myers.

We say used to, because the 23-year-old recently lost his job after being arrested after he was caught sucking an elderly patient's toes.

As a sitter, Beldorin keeps an eye on patients as they sleep. One particular patient woke up around 11 p.m. on Monday and felt someone touching their foot. Theuy initially thought it was a nurse checking on them, but it happened two more times, of which the victim felt something "wet" between their toes. When they looked down, they noticed Beldorin on his knees next to the bed and bent over their foot.

The patient ripped their foot away, and Beldorin returned to his chair. The victim notified hospital staff, and the authorities arrived shortly thereafter where Beldorin was apprehended.

Beldorin was arrested for battery on a person 65 years or older, and was taken to jail without incident.

Via Fox 4 Now