Hospital Staff Surprises Tom Hanks With His Very Own “Wilson” While Under Quarantine For Coronavirus
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are currently in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
To keep him company while in isolation, the staff at the Gold Coast Hospital where he is staying decided to provide him with his very own “Wilson,” a recreation of his best friend the last time he was in isolation in the 2000 film Cast Away.
Gold Coast Hospital Staff Roll In A Volleyball To Keep Tom Hanks Company In Quarantine: https://t.co/2AL3ZVyB9r pic.twitter.com/tKZIQFYIki— The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) March 12, 2020
Hanks wrote in his Instagram post that for now, he and wife Wilson will take this “one-day-at-a-time,” and they will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”
Unfortunatelty, turns out this was just a photoshop job. The image of Hanks with Wilson was taken from a New York Rangers hockey game.
ICYMI at the #NYR game last night Tom Hanks and Wilson were finally reunited! #BFF
And we're sad, now.