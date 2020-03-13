Hospital Staff Surprises Tom Hanks With His Very Own “Wilson” While Under Quarantine For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are currently in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19.

To keep him company while in isolation, the staff at the Gold Coast Hospital where he is staying decided to provide him with his very own “Wilson,” a recreation of his best friend the last time he was in isolation in the 2000 film Cast Away.

Gold Coast Hospital Staff Roll In A Volleyball To Keep Tom Hanks Company In Quarantine: https://t.co/2AL3ZVyB9r pic.twitter.com/tKZIQFYIki — The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) March 12, 2020

Hanks wrote in his Instagram post that for now, he and wife Wilson will take this “one-day-at-a-time,” and they will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Unfortunatelty, turns out this was just a photoshop job. The image of Hanks with Wilson was taken from a New York Rangers hockey game.

And we're sad, now.

Via The Betoota Advocate