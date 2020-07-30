Hot Dog Rice Krispies Treats Is The New Snack That'll Ruin Your Day

People are always coming up with crazy food combinations that surprisingly work well together.

We can't think that this is one of those combinations.

"The Vulgar Chef" has introduced to the world "Hot Dog Rice Krispies Treats," and they are exactly what they sound like.

What happened to just adding M&M's?

Via Complex

