Hotel Offers Couples 18 Years Of Free Stays If They Make A Baby On Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking to travel somewhere special for Valentine’s Day, why not the Hotel Zed in British Columbia, Canada?

The hotel has a very unique promotion that could secure you 18 years worth of free stays, that is if you make a baby this Valentine’s Day.

The hotel has extended the offer to couples who welcome babies through surrogacy or adoption, as well. The Hotel Zed website says, “We know that the stork can take many routes to bring a baby into your family. As long as a new child has been welcomed into the family nine months after your Nooner, we'll be celebrating with you.”

Hotel Zed relents that the promotion may seem a little odd, but the offer it only with the best intentions.

Mandy Farmer, Hotel Zed CEO, told CNN, “ I don't think we're going to convince someone who's not thinking about having a baby to have a baby. But if you're serious about expanding your family, why wouldn't you try?. If you succeed, you'll win a way to celebrate your baby's conception for the next 18 years.”

For more information, you can visit Hotel Zed’s website HERE.

Via Yahoo!