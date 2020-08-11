Fellas, listen up.

Apparently, the hottest thing a guy can do is "not be a jerk" about astrology. Guys that are completely against astrology "find themselves among a class of “alpha-male” types often characterized by less-than-progressive views and a commitment to dated, arguably unsavory notions of hypermasculinity."

Hating astrology is typical straight-guy schtick. https://t.co/9zkHtJ9r8X — InsideHook (@InsideHook) August 10, 2020

Astrologist Samuel F. Reynolds said, "There’s something that I think is deep in the male psyche that we need to talk about,” he tells InsideHook. “Men associate who they are, as men in relationships, with how they shape and define the other person’s personhood. Their sense of identity is that fragile, and that has really powerful implications — not just in terms of how he’s dealing with you in a particular conversation on the first date about astrology, but in more bizarre and horrendous ways."

So hear that, fellas? Be more open to your Zodiac! Or at least pretend to.

Via Inside Hook