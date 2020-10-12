Dallas ice cream shop that employs adults with special needs receives grant to hire more employees

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is a certified Dallas treasure.

The ice cream shop primarily employs adults with special needs, and has been open since 2015.

After the pandemic hit, the shop had to close the doors of its original location on Lovers Ln, and open a smaller shop at 12300 Inwood Road in Dallas in order to save money on rent.

Since then a GoFundMe page was created to help cover the moving costs. Seeking a goal of $75,000 the shop has garnered over $100,000 in donations! And that's not all.

Howdy Homemade recently received an incredible grant from Marcus Lemonis, host of The Profit on CNBC, to the tune of $50,000 to hire more employees!

A community in Dallas rallied around its beloved ice cream shop Howdy Homemade to save the store, which provides opportunities to individuals with special needs. -- pic.twitter.com/oNWzPprYVZ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 9, 2020

Lemonis said, "All of us through this entire pandemic are blown away by the leadership you are showing and quite frankly the role-models that the two of you are for the rest of us. So we want to provide this grant to you, to help you get your business to the next level."

Howdy Homemade Vice President Coleman Jones said, "Unbelievable," with owner Tom Landis adding, "I can't thank you enough. I can't thank the City of Dallas enough. You know more than 1,300 people support us."

