Hugh Hefner’s Youngest Son Enlists In The Air Force, Departs For Basic Training

Hugh Hefner’s youngest son is officially a military man.

28-year-old Cooper left his father’s company last April in order to start his own media firm, and create his own “adult” digital site, which has yet to launch.

Last week, he announced his intentions to leave his company, writing on Instagram that he wants to focus on “launching a new company and stepping towards greater service to community and country,”

Now we have learned that Cooper’s plans include joining the Air Force, as he’s enlisted, and shipped out for basic training on Tuesday.

Cooper is one of Hefner’s two sons with second wife Kimberley Conrad, who he was married to from 1989 to 2010. He also had two children with his first wife, Mildred Williams.

Hefner died in 2017.

Via NY Post