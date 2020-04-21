Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Temporarily End "Feud" For Coronavirus Relief

April 21, 2020
The relationship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is the kind of "friendship goals" we should all try to attain.

They like to poke fun at each others' expense, and it's always hilarious.

However, the two friends have halted their "feud" for a good cause, the "All In Challenge" for Coronavirus relief. The pair explained in a video that those who donate to the cause will be eligible to earn the chance to have both Reynolds and Jackman fly to their home for two hours and help their kids sell lemonade at a lemonade stand.

We love these two.

