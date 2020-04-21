Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Temporarily End "Feud" For Coronavirus Relief

The relationship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is the kind of "friendship goals" we should all try to attain.

They like to poke fun at each others' expense, and it's always hilarious.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's ugly Christmas sweater feud is back for a good cause https://t.co/n0r80dnC5s — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 21, 2019

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pose for a funny pic inside of Hugh Jackman's coffee shop! https://t.co/EzoquyWaYJ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 18, 2018

However, the two friends have halted their "feud" for a good cause, the "All In Challenge" for Coronavirus relief. The pair explained in a video that those who donate to the cause will be eligible to earn the chance to have both Reynolds and Jackman fly to their home for two hours and help their kids sell lemonade at a lemonade stand.

So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtb pic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020

We love these two.

Via EW