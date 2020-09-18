Hundreds Pose Naked Wearing Only Face Masks For Coronavirus-Themed Photoshoot

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Alexandra Palace in north London for a brand new art installation.

The event, organized by Spencer Tunick, called for these volunteers to stand out in a field, wearing a face mask, and nothing else.

So there they were, hundreds of completely naked strangers standing next to each other for the piece which Tunick called, "Everyone Together."

My only question is: why? https://t.co/YNYZVTKwyC — Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) September 18, 2020

Tunick said in a statement of his work, "The reality of masses of people close together -- shoulder to shoulder, skin touching skin -- may be something of the past for now, but still the desire is there for that natural connectivity, perhaps more so now than ever."

Everyone Together was the first major participatory work of art since the United Kingdom went into lockdown in March.

Via CNN