Husband Trolls Wife With Chumbawamba While On A Girls' Night Out

A husband was left home alone with the kids while his wife went out for a Girls' Night Out, and he was ready for her to come home.

So rather than bombard her with texts and calls, he decided to have some fun with the bar's jukebox.

Throught the Touch Tunes mobile app, he was able to gain access to the bar's music selection, after which he played Chumbawamba's 1997 hit "Tubthumping" on repeat.

He appeared to play it no less than six times, and probably much, much more.

The best part, he was texting with his wife, and would drop her hints about his little prank until she finally caught on.

My wife left me home alone with the kids to go out drinking with her friends. A lesser man might whine and complain, but instead I'm just playing Chumbawamba's 1997 hit "Tubthumping" over and over and over. On the jukebox at their bar. Using the TouchTunes app. pic.twitter.com/jqhbOLdddQ — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 17, 2019

Prank of the year!

Via Bored Panda