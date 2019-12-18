Husband Trolls Wife With Chumbawamba While On A Girls' Night Out

December 18, 2019
A husband was left home alone with the kids while his wife went out for a Girls' Night Out, and he was ready for her to come home.

So rather than bombard her with texts and calls, he decided to have some fun with the bar's jukebox.

Throught the Touch Tunes mobile app, he was able to gain access to the bar's music selection, after which he played Chumbawamba's 1997 hit "Tubthumping" on repeat.

He appeared to play it no less than six times, and probably much, much more.

The best part, he was texting with his wife, and would drop her hints about his little prank until she finally caught on.

Prank of the year!

Via Bored Panda

 

