Should This Husband Be Upset His Wife Has A Secret Bank Account Worth $25,000?

A husband took to Reddit with a problem he was having in his marriage.

The couple has been married four years, but the husband recently discovered that his wife had been secretly putting 10% of her income into a savings account he had no idea about. At the time of the Reddit post, the wife had accrued $25,000 without her husband knowing.

The husband confronted his wife with this newfound information, and she explained she kept the account secret, saying " it's a completely healthy thing to do especially for women. She says that she wants to be secured if something happened to me or if I started abusing her."

However, the husband couldn't find this to be a logical explanation, and threatened to create his own account which she would not have access to. He wrote, "I then threatened to take 40% of my income(4 years times 10%) and put it into a separate account just for me. She's now saying that’s financial abuse and called me an [expletive> if I did that. I honestly don't see what she's thinking. She put 40% of her income and it's been accruing interest. She's now staying at a friends house. Most of my friends think I'm in the right, but I don't know at this point."

Husband Freaks Out After Discovering Wife Has a Secret Bank Account https://t.co/gsgMwSG5yv — CafeMom (@cafemom) August 17, 2020

So is this guy in the wrong? His wife has every right to have her own account, but is there something to be said about the deception and lying about it?

Via Cafe Mom