Iconic Voice Of Big Tex Robert "Bob" Boykin Passes Away

February 11, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Big Tex, State Fair of Texas, Texas, OU, 2018

(Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The iconic voice of Big Tex, Robert "Bob" Boykin, has passed away.

The fair said in a news statement Monday, "With great sadness in our hearts, the State Fair of Texas is announcing the passing of the voice of our beloved Big Tex."

Boykin began his career as Big Tex after the 2012 fire that destroyed the iconic attraction, and the fair held auditions.  He held the position from 2013 to 2019, and would often sneak out to talk to fairgoers during his breaks.  However, many had no idea who his his alter ego was.\

The fair said, "One of his favorite parts of voicing Big Tex was being able to watch the crowds and see the look on a child’s face the first time they saw the 55-foot cowboy in person.  He also loved to see his beloved United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps march by Big Tex, making a special announcement when they did so."

Rest in peace.

Via NBC DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
big tex
State Fair
Voice
Robert Boykin