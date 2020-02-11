Iconic Voice Of Big Tex Robert "Bob" Boykin Passes Away

The iconic voice of Big Tex, Robert "Bob" Boykin, has passed away.

The fair said in a news statement Monday, "With great sadness in our hearts, the State Fair of Texas is announcing the passing of the voice of our beloved Big Tex."

The current voice of "Big Tex," Robert "Bob" Boykin, has died, according to officials with the State Fair of Texas. https://t.co/N4ExhNPHrW pic.twitter.com/gUUg7vJ5te — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 10, 2020

Boykin began his career as Big Tex after the 2012 fire that destroyed the iconic attraction, and the fair held auditions. He held the position from 2013 to 2019, and would often sneak out to talk to fairgoers during his breaks. However, many had no idea who his his alter ego was.\

The fair said, "One of his favorite parts of voicing Big Tex was being able to watch the crowds and see the look on a child’s face the first time they saw the 55-foot cowboy in person. He also loved to see his beloved United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps march by Big Tex, making a special announcement when they did so."

Rest in peace.

The voice of the iconic "Big Tex", Robert Boykin has died. Boykin was the voice of Big Tex for 7 years. @StateFairOfTX @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/05SSzz6cRL — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) February 10, 2020

Via NBC DFW