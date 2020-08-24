The Gulf Coast is currently preparing for the arrival of not one, but TWO tropical storms, Laura and Marco.

As such, a lot of grocery stores are preparing for the inevitable mad rush by citizens to gather supplies. A lot of stores have implemented temporary rules and restrictions on some items to make sure as many people have access to these "hurricane preparedness supplies" as possible.

You can expect some of these supplies to include packs of water bottles and generators, but in Texas, H-E-B saw an increasing demand for one partocular item: Brisket.

In fact, the grocery chain issued a statement that it is "working with suppliers and vendors to ensure that all stores have additional products available to meet increased customer demand. Staple items include water, bread, batteries, nonperishable foods, baby formula and ice. H-E-B holds special hurricane inventory in several warehouses across the state to be prepared with large quantities of food and water to support communities in need."

In Texas, brisket is considered part of hurricane preparedness supplies. pic.twitter.com/sV1TLG8ywZ — Bryan (@BBQBryan) August 22, 2020

Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday night, but tropical storm Laura is expected to be uopgraded to a hurricane before it makes landfall in the United States.

Via Click 2 Houston