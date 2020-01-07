Indiana Couple Welcomes Twins Born In Different Decades

An Indiana couple thought it would have been pretty cool if their twins were born in different decades.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello were waiting for the arrival of their new babies New Year’s Eve at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, and they got exactly what they wished for.

Joslyn Grace was born December 31 at 11:37 p.m., and her “little” brother Jaxon Dewayne was born 30 minutes later, at 12:07 a.m. January 1.

Video of Indiana twins born in different decades

Joslyn and Jaxon were born early, weighing in 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and 4 pounds, 7 ounces, respectively, and are expected to remain in the hospital until their due date of February 19.

Gilliam said though, both babies are happy and healthy. “They're both doing really good,” she gushed. “So maybe they’ll come home early.”

Via Today