Influencer faces felony charges after promising nudes for people who vote for Biden

October 7, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Tana Mongeau

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

Tana Mongeau is a social media influencer and Youtube personality who could be facing a ton of trouble from the law.

Mongeau recently came out with her "Booty for Biden" campaign, in which she promised illicit photographs for anybody who proved they voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Unfortunately for Mongeau, swapping votes for goods, or "vote-buying,"is a felony, and it's possible that Mongeau offering nudes in return for votes violates the law!

She quickly deleted any mention of her Booty for Biden campaign off of social media.

Reps for Mongeau were not immediately available for comment.

Via Fox News

