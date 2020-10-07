Influencer faces felony charges after promising nudes for people who vote for Biden

Tana Mongeau is a social media influencer and Youtube personality who could be facing a ton of trouble from the law.

Mongeau recently came out with her "Booty for Biden" campaign, in which she promised illicit photographs for anybody who proved they voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Unfortunately for Mongeau, swapping votes for goods, or "vote-buying,"is a felony, and it's possible that Mongeau offering nudes in return for votes violates the law!

She quickly deleted any mention of her Booty for Biden campaign off of social media.

UPDATE: Tana Mongeau may have committed electoral crime by asking followers to send proof they voted for Biden in exchange for nude. It’s a crime to share images of who you vote for in 16 States, and in 13 States it is unclear. “Vote buying” is also an electoral crime. pic.twitter.com/3qcuyJ8zGv — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 1, 2020

Reps for Mongeau were not immediately available for comment.

Via Fox News