Social Media Influencer Reveals Positive Test For Coronavirus Days After Licking Public Toilet Seat

It may not be a pleasant memory, but does everyone remember Ava Louise, the social media influencer who licked a plane's toilet seat in an attempt to start the "Coronavirus Challenge?"

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane ---- pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Well, she influenced another influencer named Larz, who posted his attempt at the Coronavirus Challenge. Unfortunately for Larz, days after he posted the video online, he announced he too tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Larz, the YouTuber Who Was Part of the Toilet Seat Licking Trend, Says He May Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus…Has His Twitter Account Suspended. Challenge made and caused By @realavalouiise pic.twitter.com/48jmGUhBsW — REX INFINITI☆ (@REXINFINITI) March 24, 2020

Larz posted a video from his hospital bed to his Instagram captioning it, "I got diagnosed with Coronavirus --."

I got diagnosed with Coronavirus -- A post shared by LARZ (@larz) on Mar 25, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

And with this news, comes a warning we thought we'd never have to issue....Please do not lick toilet seats.

Via People