Instagram influencers caught using fake set to pretend they're riding in private plane

September 28, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Private Plane, Private Jet, Cabin, Interior, Empty

(Photo by Getty Images)

We are living in a world where everyone is trying to be an Instagram influencer.

Now, there are businesses catering to those individuals trying to jumpstart an influencing career, and unfortunately, their secrets are being exposed!

There's a studio based in California that has a set made up to look like a private jet.  So social media influencers can rent out the space for around $64 to make it look like they are traveling on a private jet!

And now, influencers are being called out for using it!

You can check out the listing for the fake influencer jet HERE!

Via Dazed Digital

 

