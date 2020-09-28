Instagram influencers caught using fake set to pretend they're riding in private plane

We are living in a world where everyone is trying to be an Instagram influencer.

Now, there are businesses catering to those individuals trying to jumpstart an influencing career, and unfortunately, their secrets are being exposed!

There's a studio based in California that has a set made up to look like a private jet. So social media influencers can rent out the space for around $64 to make it look like they are traveling on a private jet!

Nahhhhh I just found out LA ig girlies are using studio sets that look like private jets for their Instagram pics. It’s crazy that anything you’re looking at could be fake. The setting, the clothes, the body... idk it just kinda of shakes my reality a bit lol. pic.twitter.com/u0RsOnyEEk — melissa (@maisonmeIissa) September 25, 2020

They could of gotten a a real flight with Spirit instead of doing all this for clout -- pic.twitter.com/TGOqt6vnK6 — ionno-- (@sailormoonionno) September 25, 2020

And now, influencers are being called out for using it!

Did she just caption the photo “ catching flights...”------‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VIjT8MJ6Qn — Tumi-- (@mothapotumelo17) September 25, 2020

You can check out the listing for the fake influencer jet HERE!

Via Dazed Digital