"Inside The Actors Studio" Host James Lipton Dies At 93

Legendary talk show host James Lipton passed away yesterday at the age of 93.

Lipton created and hosted Inside the Actors Studio for 22 seasons, from its inception in 1994 until 2018.

is wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "He lived each day as if it were his last. His work was his passion, loved what he did and all the people he worked with. He empowered people to do their best, and hopefully his spirit, curiosity and passion will live on."

A myriad of celebrities shared tributes to Lipton after news of his passing spread.

Rest in peace, James Lipton. He was interested in the actor’s process, which was so refreshing. pic.twitter.com/nipXbfBoCY — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 2, 2020

R.I.P. James Lipton. He made you want to tell him everything. — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) March 2, 2020

Lipton passed in his Manhattan home due to bladder cancer.

