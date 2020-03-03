"Inside The Actors Studio" Host James Lipton Dies At 93

March 3, 2020
James Lipton, Red Carpet, 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Legendary talk show host James Lipton passed away yesterday at the age of 93. 

Lipton created and hosted Inside the Actors Studio for 22 seasons, from its inception in 1994 until 2018.

is wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "He lived each day as if it were his last.  His work was his passion, loved what he did and all the people he worked with. He empowered people to do their best, and hopefully his spirit, curiosity and passion will live on."

A myriad of celebrities shared tributes to Lipton after news of his passing spread.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">R.I.P. James Lipton. He made you want to tell him everything.</p>&mdash; Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) <a href="https://kluv.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/Jeff_Daniels/status/1234564946106646528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/Jeff_Daniels/status/1234564946106646528?ref_src=twsr...">March 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://kluv.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Lipton passed in his Manhattan home due to bladder cancer.

Via The Hollywood Reporter

