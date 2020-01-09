Inspiration Behind “Hustlers” Suing Jennifer Lopez For $40 Million

Hustlers was released in 2019 to critical acclaim, and garnered immense praise for Jennifer Lopez, who starred as Ramona in the film.

Hustlers was also released in conjunction with Nuyorican Productions, a film production company founded by Lopez.

However, the film has landed Lopez in a little of bit of hot water, as one of the women whose story inspired the film has filed a $40 million lawsuit against Nuyorican Productions, along with STX Entertainment, and Gloria Sanchez Productions, alleging that her story and likeness were “used without permission.”

According to legal documents, Samantha Barbash filed the suit claiming that Lopez’s character, Ramona, was portrayed without her consent, including “calculated efforts to ensure that the public knew that the character portrayed by J.Lo was, in fact, Barbash,” instead of creating a fictionalized narrative or “composite” of characters.”

A spokesperson from STX Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter, “While we have not yet seen the complaint, we will continue to defend our right to tell factually based stories based on the public record.”

Lopez earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work in the film, with many expecting a similar result for the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

Via Yahoo!