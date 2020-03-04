Instagram Influencer’s Birthday Ends In Tragedy After Dry Ice Accident Leaves Three Dead

March 4, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Dry Ice, Smoking, Dark Background

Yekaterina Didenko is an Instagram Influencer from Russia who wanted to celebrate her 29th birthday in a big way.

29! Один из немногих раз в жизни, когда праздную свой день рождения! Спасибо всем, кто уже поздравил-- Каждому ответить не могу- но просто знайте, мне очень приятно))) А кто ещё нет, жду поздравления в виде ------

A post shared by Я Катя, аптечный РЕВИЗОРРО (@didenko.katerina) on

Her husband poured about 50 pounds of dry ice into a swimming pool in order to create a “stunning visual.”  Unfortunately, her husband proceeded to jump into the pool of dry ice following a session in the hot tub in order to “cool down.”  He immediately stopped breathing, after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.  Two other party guests were pronounced dead at the scene, and four other victims survived the dry ice, but suffered poisoning and chemical burns.

Didenko, is a pharmacist who blogs about home remedies for illnesses, according to her social media account.

The Russian Investigative Committee has reportedly opened a criminal case into the incident, the Moscow Times reported, citing a statement from the local police.

Via NY Post

