Instagram Influencer’s Birthday Ends In Tragedy After Dry Ice Accident Leaves Three Dead

Yekaterina Didenko is an Instagram Influencer from Russia who wanted to celebrate her 29th birthday in a big way.

Her husband poured about 50 pounds of dry ice into a swimming pool in order to create a “stunning visual.” Unfortunately, her husband proceeded to jump into the pool of dry ice following a session in the hot tub in order to “cool down.” He immediately stopped breathing, after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other party guests were pronounced dead at the scene, and four other victims survived the dry ice, but suffered poisoning and chemical burns.

На банной вечеринке аптечной блогерши в Москве погибли три человека.



Екатерина Диденко отмечала день рождения. Ее гости прыгнули в бассейн с сухим льдом - а через пару минут получили химические ожоги и начали задыхаться.



Результат - три трупа, за жизнь еще троих борются врачи. pic.twitter.com/sjucXAqhgt — URA.RU (@ura_ru) February 29, 2020

Didenko, is a pharmacist who blogs about home remedies for illnesses, according to her social media account.

The Russian Investigative Committee has reportedly opened a criminal case into the incident, the Moscow Times reported, citing a statement from the local police.

Via NY Post