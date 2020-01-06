Instagram Model Offers Nude Photos To Anyone Who Donates $10 To Australia Bushfire Relief

January 6, 2020
Kaylen Ward is a 20-year-old model known as “The Naked Philanthropist.”

In an effort to raise money to aid the relief efforts of the Australian bushfire, she offered nude photos to any person who donated at least $10 to a list of certain fundraisers.  

And fair warning, these photos are the definition of NSFW!

Well, her tweet blew up, and though she was expecting to raise somewhere around $1,000, she ended up raising over $500,000!  Ward even hired a team to help her sift through the messages, verify donations, and send the pictures, though her efforts were not without some repercussions.

Her Instagram account was deactivated, after the social media app said Ward she’d violated their guidelines about sexual content.

Still, she has no plans on stopping anything any time soon.  

