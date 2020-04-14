You Can Now Invite A Llama Or Goat To Your Zoom Work Call For Less Than $100

Chances are, you've probably participated in a Zoom call as of late.

If not Zoom, some other webcam service for either a meeting for work or perhaps to visit with some friends while we're all self-isolating. We now the process can be monotonous at times, which is why a farm in California is offering a service to help spice up those webcam calls.

For less than $100, Sweet Farm is offering to dial in a llama, goat, or any other barn animal into your webcam call. Co-founder Nate Salpeter said, "Sometimes people just want to watch a cow eat grass."

Because life is stressful, work is stressful, and working remotely can be challenging.... for our daily team Zoom meeting today I had Paco the llama call in from @TheSweetFarm. And it was perfect! Thanks for the Monday smiles and a break from the routine! pic.twitter.com/eB2aEQdvoC — Ben Smith (@benasmith) March 30, 2020

So far, the animals you can include in your conference call include goats, sheep, pigs, cows, turkeys and, by far the most popular, llamas.

Via NY Post