Is This Man's "Meat Only" Club At Work Controversial?

An anonymous man posted a query on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole?" thread seeking some advice.

He has found himself in a little bit of workplace controvery after he started a "Meat Only" club at his job.

His work allows employees to start "lifesyle" clubs, and one employee, Jane, started a vegan club. The club specifically excluded meat eaters, so as a response, the man started a burger and steak club. Members of the vegan club proceeded to file a complaint to HR.

AITA for creating a meat-eaters-only club at work? https://t.co/OUAMutdObI pic.twitter.com/SCYdIcANzK — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) August 10, 2020

Despite the HR complaint from the vegan club, the poster's meat club was approved.

Though he was ultimately ruled not to be the a**hole, there was still some dissension in the comments.

One person compared the situation to starting a “whites only” club in response to a club for minorities, or a “hetero only” club as retaliation for an LGBTQ+ group. They wrote, "A minority wants a club to get to know other members of that minority and share experiences. Nothing wrong with that. You’re only being excluded in the most banal of meanings of that word."

Another wrote, "I don’t get the logic."

So what do you think? Is this person an a**hole?

Via Fox News