Has This Man Discovered The Most Genius Way To Eat Spaghetti?
February 24, 2020
We all learned from an early age how to eat spaghetti.
You twist it on the fork, with or without the aid of a spoon, and you’re on your way to a delicious meal. However, it seems that we have been doing it wrong our entire lives.
This random man has gone viral for his unique spaghetti-eating technique, which involves picking up some noodles with his fork, and then cutting the excess strands with the scissors he has in his left hand.
Wtf ------ ✂️ pic.twitter.com/uV1Za6a02s— CucumberTonic--(@CucumberTonic) February 21, 2020
So what is this, a genius food hack, or a disgrace to spaghetti everywhere?
And by the way, Buster Keaton did it first!