Study Finds It Takes Music Thirteen Minutes To Relax, And Nine To Make You Happy

There's a good chance a lot of us use music as a form of relaxation.

The British Academy of Sound Therapy has been studying the beneficial effects of listening to music for years, and found that it takes about thirteen minutes for music to relax you, and about nine for it to make you happy.

The most typical music to help your relax, the study found, was characterized as having "a slow tempo, simple melodies, and no lyrics."

Via Good News Network