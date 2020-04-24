Jace Prescott, Older Brother Of Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31

April 24, 2020
Dak Prescott, Los Angeles Rams, NFL Divisional Round, Walking Off Field, 2019

(Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Jace Prescott, the older brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak, died Thursday morning at the age of 31.

The Cowboys released an official statement, announcing the passing of Prescott.

Jace, also a football player, played offensive line at Northwestern State in Louisiana from 2008-2010.

Jace died at his home in Orange, Texas, but as of know his cause of death remains unknown.

