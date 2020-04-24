Jace Prescott, Older Brother Of Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31

Jace Prescott, the older brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak, died Thursday morning at the age of 31.

The Cowboys released an official statement, announcing the passing of Prescott.

interrupting draft commentary for this statement from the Cowboys on the passing of Jace Prescott, Dak’s brother.



tragic and sad. prayers up for Dak and his family. pic.twitter.com/E23cK0KFpq — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 24, 2020

Jace, also a football player, played offensive line at Northwestern State in Louisiana from 2008-2010.

R.I.P to our fellow Demon Jace Prescott. Prayers to Dak Prescott and his family pic.twitter.com/7Q022weGrz — NSUDemonsfans (@NSUDemonsFans) April 23, 2020

Jace died at his home in Orange, Texas, but as of know his cause of death remains unknown.

Via Fox News