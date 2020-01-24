Fans Disheartened To Learn James Corden Doesn’t Actually Drive During “Carpool Karaoke”

James Corden’s signature bit is, of course, Carpool Karaoke.

He’ll take singers of all kinds on a little road trip where they shoot the breeze and sing some of their classics.

Video of Elton John Carpool Karaoke

It’s hilarious and great fun, but fans this week were disheartened to learn some new information about Corden and Carpool Karaoke: He isn’t actually driving.

A fan caught Corden in the middle of recording a new episode featuring Justin Bieber, which showed his Range Rover on wheels being pulled around by a larger truck.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

A publicist for CBS quickly responded to the video, saying that Corden actually does drive the car. They said, “James always drives during Carpool Karaoke. However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow).”

Carpool Karaoke won Emmy awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, along with an additional in 2018 for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for his ridealong with Sir Paul McCartney.

