Jana Kramer Has A "24-Hour" Rule With Husband So He Can Reveal Lies And Rebuild Trust

Former One Tree Hill actress and current country singer Jana Kramer is looking to rebuild trust with her husband, Mike Caussin.

Kramer revealed on her podcast Whine Down the methods she's currently utilizing to help her marriage with Caussin, after the couple split up and reconciled due to his accounts of infidelity.

She calls it the "24 Hour Rule."

A listener asked, "How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger." Kramer explained, "That's what I've always been trying to find though. How do you rebuild trust? I think it's just time. Time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving consistent, rigorous honesty. One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours. If you lie, [you have time> to come back and say, 'I messed up. That was a lie' and that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little growth. Get therapy because it's worth it."

Kramer recently wiped all images from of Caussin from her social media page sparking new rumors of the former NFL athlete;s infidelity.

Via Fox News