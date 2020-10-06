Jane Fonda encourages you to "Exercise That Vote" with new workout video

October 6, 2020
Academy Award not withstanding, a lot of folks might know Jane Fonda from her series of workout videos she released in the '80s.

Well almost four decades later, Fonda put on the headband and tights once again to encourage people to "Exercise That Vote."

Fonda was also joined by some of her famous pals, including Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and even Shaquille O'Neal!

Like Fonda says,  "Get pumped to vote!"

Exercise that Vote.