Jane Fonda encourages you to "Exercise That Vote" with new workout video

Academy Award not withstanding, a lot of folks might know Jane Fonda from her series of workout videos she released in the '80s.

Video of JaneFondaNW

Well almost four decades later, Fonda put on the headband and tights once again to encourage people to "Exercise That Vote."

Fonda was also joined by some of her famous pals, including Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and even Shaquille O'Neal!

Let’s Get Registered!!!! --. We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to exercise your right to vote. Many states have registration deadlines today so do not wait! Head to https://t.co/mUpXtwhF6s #ExerciseThatVote pic.twitter.com/FoumKnJLpO — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) October 5, 2020

Like Fonda says, "Get pumped to vote!"

Via ABC News