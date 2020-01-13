Japanese Billionaire Looking For "Life Partner" Promises Free Trip To The Moon

A Japanese billionaire is looking for his new life partner, and he has an interesting proposal for the very lucky lady.

Yusaku Maezawa founded the popular Japanese online shopping site Zozotown, and is worth an estimated $2 billion. Having recently separated from his wife, he is looking for a new love, and he's promising a free trip to the moon to whoever captures his heart.

Maezawa wants his new boo to accompany him on SpaceX's maiden tourist voyage, a trip around the moon tentatively scheduled for 2023. He wrote last week in an online appeal, "As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman. I want to find a 'life partner.' With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space."

[WANTED!!!>

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

Potential applicants must be single women aged 20 or over, with a "bright personality" and always positive, have an interest in going to space, and "wish for world peace."

The search for Maezawa's love will also be turned into a reality show called Full Moon Lovers, which will be shown on streaming service AbemaTV.

Via CNN