Singer Jason Derulo Chips Front Teeth Attempting To Eat Corn With A Power Drill

One of the many dumb, popular trends that made its way across social media was attempting to eat corn on the cob after its been stuck on a power drill.

It's as dumb and dangerous as it sounds, and as if you needed visual proof, we can thank singer Jason Derulo. He attempted eating corn stuck on a power drill, and he lost his two front teeth in the process!

Don’t try this ---- A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on May 19, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT

Derulo captioned the video perfectly, "Don’t try this."

Via E!