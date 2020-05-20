Singer Jason Derulo Chips Front Teeth Attempting To Eat Corn With A Power Drill
May 20, 2020
One of the many dumb, popular trends that made its way across social media was attempting to eat corn on the cob after its been stuck on a power drill.
It's as dumb and dangerous as it sounds, and as if you needed visual proof, we can thank singer Jason Derulo. He attempted eating corn stuck on a power drill, and he lost his two front teeth in the process!
Derulo captioned the video perfectly, "Don’t try this."
Via E!