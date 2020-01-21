Jason Momoa Surprises Kids At UPMC Children’s Hospital Of Pittsburgh

Actor Jason Momoa is currently in Pittsburgh filming a new feature film for Netflix.

Momoa recently took time out of his schedule to visit kids and patients at nearby UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The hospital tweeted out some photos of Momoa along with the caption, “Thanks to actor Jason Momoa, for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s!”

Momoa is currently filming Sweet Girl, where he plays a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.

Via CBS Pittsburgh