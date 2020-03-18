Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Leaves Dallas, Signs With Las Vegas Raiders
March 18, 2020
Jason Witten is a Cowboy no longer.
News came earlier in the week that Witten signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the first time Witten will play professionally for a team outside of Dallas.
Former Cowboys’ TE Jason Witten reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, source tells ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
A veritable MNF booth in Vegas.
Witten came out of retirement last season after a year in the booth for Monday Night Football, playing in all 16 games, catching 63 passes for 529 yards with four touchdowns.
He will be missed!
Via NBC DFW