Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Leaves Dallas, Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Jason Witten is a Cowboy no longer.

News came earlier in the week that Witten signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the first time Witten will play professionally for a team outside of Dallas.

Former Cowboys’ TE Jason Witten reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, source tells ESPN.



A veritable MNF booth in Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Witten came out of retirement last season after a year in the booth for Monday Night Football, playing in all 16 games, catching 63 passes for 529 yards with four touchdowns.

Video of Jason Witten&#039;s Legendary Highlights: The Greatest TE in Cowboys History | NFL Legends Highlights

He will be missed!

Via NBC DFW