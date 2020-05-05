Jason Witten Selling North Texas Mansion For $5 Million Following Exit From Cowboys

A year after his return to the Dallas Cowboys from a short stint at ESPN, Jason Witten is already on the move again.

Following the conclusion of this past season, Witten signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders (formerly Oakland), which will be the first time he has worn a professional uniform other than a Cowboys'. However, this second move seems to be more permanent, as the 37-year-old Witten has listed his gigantic Westlake mansion on the market for a cool $5 million.

The mansion is 8,800-square-feet, and has 17 rooms, including 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a wine cellar, movie theater, game room, and a wet bar. There is also an 828-square-foot guesthouse, sits on 1.2 acres of land, and has an asking price of $4.6 million.

NFL's Jason Witten Unloading Texas Mansion, Waterslide & Diving Board!https://t.co/sDsnt9ZRLU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 4, 2020

Witten's home is located located in Westlake, Texas.

Via TMZ