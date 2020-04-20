Jeff Gets A Brand New Covid-Haircut With A Little Help From His Wife And Kids!

April 20, 2020
Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Right now, you can't find a hair salon or barber shop open, so what happens when you need to cut your hair?  You enlist your wife and children, of course!

Pretty sure I’m gonna shave my hair off today on the show. The votes are in and people want me to do it! #homehaircuts

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

Yes, our very own Jeff Miles decided it was time for a little trim, so he ventured into his backyard, broke out the shears, and let his family have at it!

What do you think of the new do? 

My Covid Cut is done!

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

Jeff's wife Zulie doesn't appear to be a fan!

Yep. Shaved my hair off on the show today --

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

 

