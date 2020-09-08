Jelly Belly Founder To Hold Nationwide Treasure Hunt To Give Away Entire Candy Factory

The founder of Jelly Belly David Klein is retiring, and has decided to go out in a blaze of glory, Willy Wonka style.

Klein has hid a golden necklace in each of the 50 states, and by purchasing a $50 ticket, you will receive a clue to find the golden necklace in your state. If you find the necklace, you get a prize valued at $5,000.

But, there's more.

Everyone who participates is eligible to win the most "special" of prizes, keys to their very own candy factory.

The winner of “The Ultimate Treasure” will secure themselves the keys to one of Klein’s candy factories, as well as an all-expenses-paid tuition at a candy-making university.

You can register for The Gold Ticket search online, and each person who registers will receive a 40-pack of CBD-infused jelly beans made by Spectrum Confections.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold for each treasure hunt.

Via The Takeout