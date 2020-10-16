Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to open new location in Dallas

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is coming to Dallas!

Jeni's is a beloved Ohio staple, having started in 2002 after owner Jeni Britton Bauer read Business Plans for Dummies. In just under 20 years, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams now has locations in over a dozen major cities across the country, including two in Texas (Austin and Houston).

And now, check Dallas off that list! Jeni's will soon open at 2649 Main St. in Deep Ellum, near Merit Coffee Co., Easy Slider and, Revolver Taco Lounge.

If you can't wait any longer, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is currently available in Central Market, Whole Foods, Royal Blue Grocery and Foxtrot shops in Dallas.

Via Dallas News