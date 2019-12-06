Jennifer Garner Accidentally Buys A Massive Christmas Tree

Jennifer Garner and her children are currently living in a rental house with a gigantic foyer, so she decided to go “bigger” this Christmas.

Garner said, “So I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer. But then it was delivered and I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out.”

Looks like the tree that was delivered was just a bit taller than Garner anticipated!

Garner calls the tree a “little aggressive.”

The 47-year-old picked out the tree last Sunday with her ex Ben Affleck. Though the pair finalized their divorce in October 2018 after first announcing their separation in June 2015, they continue to remain friends. A source told PEOPLE, “Everyone is in a good place. They all have a lot of love for each other.”

Via Yahoo!