Jennifer Garner Posts Extremely Emotional, And Hilarious, Video After Finishing "The Office"

Jennifer Garner has spent this quarantine like many of us have, and binged The Office for the first time.

Garner and her kids have watched an episode a day, and when they finally finished the series, Garner took to Instagram and posted an incredibly emotional, and frankly hilarious video, detailing how she felt after finally finishing the show.

The actress captioned the video she posted to Instagram, "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups' ----‍♀️, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

Bears, Beats, Battlestar Galactica.

Via People