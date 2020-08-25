Jennifer Garner Posts Extremely Emotional, And Hilarious, Video After Finishing "The Office"

August 25, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Jennifer Garner, Red Carpet, Baby2Baby Gala, 2019

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Jennifer Garner has spent this quarantine like many of us have, and binged The Office for the first time.

Garner and her kids have watched an episode a day, and when they finally finished the series, Garner took to Instagram and posted an incredibly emotional, and frankly hilarious video, detailing how she felt after finally finishing the show. 

The actress captioned the video she posted to Instagram, "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups' ----‍♀️, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through “How to Behave as Grownups” ----‍♀️, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. --------♥️♥️♥️ #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Bears, Beats, Battlestar Galactica.

Via People

 

Tags: 
Jennifer Garner
The Office
Emotional
Kids
Television
Instagram
Social Media
funny
TV