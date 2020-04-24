Jerry Jones Conducted Last Night's NFL Draft From His $250 Million Yacht

Last night, the NFL held its annual draft.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick, and with the 17th pick, your Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Video of Dallas Cowboys select Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with 17th pick | 2020 NFL Draft

Because of the current state that we are in, NFL team officials conducted their drafts in isolation from their own individual war rooms, and this included Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Unlike other officials, however, Jones conducted the draft from the living room of his $250 million yacht in the middle of the ocean.

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

And just in case you were wondering what the outside looked like:

Yes, I can confirm that Jerry Jones made the pick while on his yacht, which is nearly as big as the cruise ship behind it. Yes, I took this picture. pic.twitter.com/odkYek7195 — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) April 24, 2020

That's Jerry for ya!

Via For The Win