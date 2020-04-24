Jerry Jones Conducted Last Night's NFL Draft From His $250 Million Yacht

April 24, 2020
Jerry Jones, Ford Field, Hall of Fame Jacket, 2019

(Photo by Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

Last night, the NFL held its annual draft.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick, and with the 17th pick, your Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Because of the current state that we are in, NFL team officials conducted their drafts in isolation from their own individual war rooms, and this included Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.  Unlike other officials, however, Jones conducted the draft from the living room of his $250 million yacht in the middle of the ocean.

And just in case you were wondering what the outside looked like:

That's Jerry for ya!

Via For The Win

 

